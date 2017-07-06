A Look Back for July 5, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Schools shorten days for teacher training” Despite objections by some parents and even Clarkston Community School Board members, a plan to periodically shorten elementary and middle school days for teachers was adopted for the district.

“Hennessy takes to the friendly skies to fulfill dream” For 20 years, Clarkston resident Mike Hennessy had wanted to get his pilot’s license but it was just a matter of time and energy to do it. He finally got it after being inspiring by a flying magazine and seeing a flight school in Hawaii.

“Clarkston student earns ‘gold medal’ at Math Olympiad” Katelyn Hoisington, a fifth grader at Springfield Plains Elementary, achieved a perfect score in the Math Olympiad, an international contest for students in grades 4-6.

25 years ago – 1992

“Transformed: Clarkston is now a city” The village officially became a city on July 1 though it was still a village. The Charter Commission chose the official name of the new city as “The City of the Village of Clarkston.”

“Playing with the big guys” Ryan Kaul went one-on-one with University of Michigan center Juwan Howard during the annual Tim McCormick Basketball Camp at Clarkston High School. Howard and teammate Jalen Rose were guest speakers at the camp.

“Maple tree stays; road still to be widened” A compromise gave the Clarkston Village Council a traffic light at a busy intersection, allowed the Michigan Department of Transportation to slightly widen a road and saved Jane Attaman’s 28-inch maple tree.

50 years ago – 1967

“Beach management plan announced” Several rules were being considered by the Independence Township Board relative to the operation of Deer Lake Beach. Restrictions were set up to protect swimmers, boating enthusiasts and fishermen.

“Completes police course” Robert G. Phillips, Clarkston Chief of Police, completed a Command Officers Course held at Oakland Police Academy.

“Round the town” Back from their northern vacation were Mr. and Mrs. Kelley Belson and children, Todd and Anne. They brought back a lovely fish Todd caught and packed in ice so they could enjoy it later in the year.