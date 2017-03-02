A Look Back for March 1, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Residents petition to put Sashabaw overlay district on ballot” A neighborhood of residents were not happy with the passing of the Sashabaw Town Overlay District plan, which ran near Sashabaw Road from Maybee Road to I-75. They were trying to get their voices heard.

“Bailey Lake Elementary student feels led to help” Evan Markarian, a fifth grader at Bailey Lake Elementary, held a bake sale to raise money for a local family who lost their Forest Valley Drive home to a fire. He knew bake sales were done in the past and he wanted to get the students involved.

“Icers win regional opener” The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team opened the MHSAA Regional playoffs with a 4-2 win over Waterford Mott with two goals from Eric Hall and one each from Adam Postal and Myles Purdy.

25 years ago – 1992

“Merchants say they won’t drop ‘village’ from business names” Clarkston was close earning the right to cityhood, but three Main Street merchants, Village Bookstore, Village Bakeshop, and Village Muffler and Brake Specialist, were refusing to change their names

“Pupils sing their way to top district ratings” Top vocal students at Clarkston High School showed they were among the best in the area when they earned first- and second-division ratings in the District 4 Solo & Ensemble Festival in Royal Oak.

“Netters second in GOAL, get set for district” The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team finished its regular season with two wins over league opponents, including a victory over Greater Oakland Athletics League champion Brandon.

50 years ago – 1967

“Clarkston Cafe entered” State Police were investigating a breaking and entering at Clarkston Cafe. The thieves targeted money from jukebox and cigarette machine, which combined for $60.

“Clarkston scores 100 points” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team scored a huge win over Brighton before they headed into districts, 100-58. Dan Fife broke his previous record of 49 points and scored 52 points int the game.

“Round the town” Jimmy McVicker was a happy boy on his seventh birthday as he received a very lively and loving puppy. The cake and ice cream was forgotten after hearing the puppy.