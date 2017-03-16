A Look Back for March 15, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“State champion” Clint DeGain defeated Davison’s Chad Roush during his fifth time facing him. DeGain won the match 7-4, capturing the crown in the 160-pound weight class at the MHSAA Wrestling Individual State Finals.

“Independence mulling $28 million in construction” The Independence Township Board of Trustees had a lot of information regarding possible township construction including township hall, a senior center, a community center and renovations to Bay Court Park which total $28 million.

“Independence Library celebrates tenth birthday” The Independence Township Library celebrated their tenth birthday. When it opened March 15, 1992 with 30,000 items and grew to over 70,000 items over the years. They also just finished touches of their new computer lab with internet access.

25 years ago – 1992

“Fire demolishes Overpine Road home” Three firefighters suffered minor injuries in a fire which demolished a home on Overpine Road, near Reese and Holcomb roads. The fire was caused by an overheated clothes dryer.

“School district looking at leaner budget, future” Clarkston Community Schools planned to for a reduction in budget of $234,000 with a loss of $194,000 from tax-base sharing and $40,000 from a new federal contribution (FICA) cap.

“Three Wolves place at state” Three Clarkston wrestlers placed in the top eight at the individual state finals as Jason Roughton finished second; Jerry Anderson, third; and Brian Davis, sixth.

50 years ago – 1967

“Eggs, eggs everywhere” Vandals caused havoc to the Richardson Farm Dairy Store as they trashed the stroe when they weren’t able to open the floor safe. The damage included 15 dozen eggs smashed throughout the building. They also broke pop bottles, threw chocolate milk and stuck knives into the wall.

“’News’ receives citation” A Public Service Citation from Civil Air Patrol National Headquarters, Ellington Air Force Base, Texas was presented to Clarkston News Publisher James Sherman and Editor Faith Poole.

“Number 33 retired” Mel Vaara sat down and discussed the past, present and future with Dan Fife and his parents. Fife hold 14 records in Clarkston Basketball and his number 33 was retired at the end of his season.