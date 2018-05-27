Louise A. MILES

MILES, Louise A.; of Oxford formerly of Clarkston; May 25, 2018; age 84; preceded in death by her husband Rev. Arnold “”Red”; mother of Bonnie (Orlando Matthews) Nelson, Dee (Dave) Meade, Dianna Miles & Donna (late Jeffrey) Sanders; grandma of Ellisa, James Jr., Andy, Bruce, Jason, Ginger, Jeffrey Jr. & Halanna; 14 great grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents: Shady J & Gladys Greenwood and siblings: Iris Hagen, JC Greenwood & Isabelle Greenwood. Louise enjoyed fishing, hunting, knitting & crocheting. She was a member of Walton Blvd Church of God & was an avid Red Wings fan. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 7-9pm.Funeral Service Tuesday 1:00 pm at Walton Blvd Church of God. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com