Margaret B. WARD

WARD, Margaret B. “Bev” of West Bloomfield; preceded in death by William “Bill”, her loving husband of 70 years; beloved mother of Margaret (Jeff) Davis and Bill (Penny) Ward; grandmother of 6; great grandmother of 9 and great great grandmother of 4. Funeral ServiceSaturday 10:00 am at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or Wounded Warrior Project. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com