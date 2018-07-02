Marshall K. LONDON Jr.

LONDON, Marshall K. Jr. “Butch”; of Clarkston; July 2, 2018; age 73; preceded in death by his wife Rose; father of Michele (Darrin) Martin, Dave (Nicole) London & Sheila Conner; grandpa of Aidan, Avery & Aubrey. Butch retired from General Motors. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com