Mary Kathryn WILL

WILL, Mary Kathryn “Kathy” of Clarkston, MI passed away unexpectedly April 6, 2017 in South Carolina; age 73. She was born on September 12, 1943 in Rye, NY, daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Hughes) Poschen. She was Class President and Graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing and The Foundling Hospital New York, 1964 where she began her nursing career. Kathy married John Leo “Jack” Will on May 22, 1965 – where they started their life and family together in Yonkers, NY. Throughout the years they moved to Baldwinsville, NY; Westerville, OH; Westminster, MD and finally to Clarkston, MI. No matter where they lived, she always developed close friendships with her neighbors and those in her local Parish community. She was a dedicated and true friend to those blessed to have known her. She was deeply devoted to her Catholic Faith as she demonstrated through her countless hours of volunteer work at St. Paul’s and St. Daniel’s Parishes. She was even recognized, among her many awards, as “Woman of the Year” for her outstanding contributions to St. Daniel Parish. She was past President of The Ladies Auxiliary of The Knights of Columbus Pope John Paul Council 5436 where she organized, prepared and delivered many meals in support of the parish community. She always cared for others before herself. Besides being a Devoted Wife and Loving Mother and the Best Sister she could be, Kathy’s passion and gift was caring and advocating for the elderly in her community or as she would refer to them as “Her Friends”. Whether it was being a Eucharistic minister, educating and registering the elderly with changes in Medicaid; befriending, reading to, spending time with, or simply holding the hand of those who were lonely or forgotten – and in many cases being the one to hold and care for them as they left this world – Kathy gave of herself so “Her Friends” would be comforted. Her Family and Friends will miss her deeply. She is survived by her beloved Husband Jack of 51 years; her loving children; Thomas (Micheline), Kevin (Christa), Kathryn ( William ) Abel, James (Dawn), Patricia (Evan)Thomas; 13 Grandchildren; Kelsey, Halle, Grant, Abigail, Gretchen, Cody, Samuel, Michael, Joshua, Ashlee, Jordin, Emma and William; her Great Grandchild Bella, her sisters; Barbara (John) Deyermond, Christine (Raymond) Metzemaekers, Gay Asmega, and Patricia McGrath and many other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ruth Ann (Poschen) Daly. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary Tuesday 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:00 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com