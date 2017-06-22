Michel Gourand of Waterford passed away June 21, 2017 at the age of 99.





He was preceded in death by his wife Pierrette; father of Josette (the late Mervel) Keel and Jean Pierre Gourand of Pierre’s Market; seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Michel was the last of nine children.

Cemetery service Friday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.