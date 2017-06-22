Michel Gourand

By on No Comment

Michel Gourand of Waterford passed away June 21, 2017 at the age of 99.

Michel Gourand
Michel Gourand

He was preceded in death by his wife Pierrette; father of Josette (the late Mervel) Keel and Jean Pierre Gourand of Pierre’s Market; seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Michel was the last of nine children.
Cemetery service Friday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.

Michel Gourand added by on
View all posts by Wendi Reardon →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.