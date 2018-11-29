Mountaineers ready for new season

Everest Collegiate High School & Academy is ready for the winter season with athletes playing on 17 sports teams, including basketball, bowling, and cheerleading.

The 2018-19 seasons marks the return of the EC Competitive Cheer team.

“I am very excited to share we have eight girls committed to bringing the sport back,” shared Nancy Burgess, head coach. “We are currently working hard on learning the fundamentals, and we will be ready to compete in our first competition by mid-January.”

She added they are planning on competing in the Catholic High School League championships as well as three other invitationals to be eligible for their district meet at Vassar, Feb. 16.

Also this season, Everest has alumni returning to coach including Richie Cross, Class of 2013 , and Mary Jo Allen, Class of 2014, will both be returning to the Mountaineer court as coaches.

“We are looking forward to a season full of competitive learning, hard work, and the ultimate goal of forming strong young men on and off the floor,” Ritchie said.

“The season looks promising,” added Erin Van Wagoner, head coach for the EC Girls Basketball team. “With 22 players, we are one of the only Catholic league teams that will field a JV squad this season. This allows younger players the opportunity to gain valuable game experience and improve as they compete throughout the season.”

The varsity team is led by seniors Katelyn Allen, Serra Lowney, Grace Lowney, Kateri Thibodeau, Kendall Beauchamp, and Leah Radich.

“I am looking forward to coaching this team and seeing them come together to accomplish great things this season,” Van Wagoner said. “They are a talented group with many of the girls playing together since elementary school. They have worked hard during the off season and I hope their dedication is rewarded this season especially for our seniors.”

The academy teams are also looking forward to the season. Dave Berney is coaching the 4/5/6 girls black team.

“We are very excited for this year and looking forward to whatever God has planned for this team,” Berney said.

The eighth grade boys basketball team also worked together on an apostolic project with parent volunteers Ann-Marie Neme and Jen Engle. The team made 125 lunches for “Detroit’s Treasures,” the homeless in Detroit. The EC Boys Varsity Basketball opens their season this Thursday at Oakland Christian. They host their home opener this Friday.