New parking enforcement

Donald Davis of Clarkston is the city’s new part-time parking enforcement officer.

Davis was offered and accepted the position of part-time parking enforcement officer on June 25. He is patrolling the entire city, 20 random hours per week, $15 per hour, and has so far issued 50 tickets, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“He’s interested in being good ambassador for the city,” Smith added. “We want people to come to Clarkston. We also want them to follow the law.”

Davis started by working with drivers to introduce them to the parking kiosk in the Main and Washington street parking lot, and how to use it.

“Back in the day when we had a police force, they were terrible, punitive – I don’t think we want to run Clarkston that way,” Davis said at the June 25 City Council meeting. “That’s what I’m trying not to do.”

He is a 10-percent disabled veteran and past commander of the American Legion Post 63 of Clarkston.

Four candidates were interviewed for the position, Smith said.

– Phil Custodio