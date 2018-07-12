New RV center on Dixie

General RV is building a new recreational vehicle sales and service facility at 8665 Dixie Highway, north of I-75 next to Dixie Baptist Church.

The 19.27-acre property, zoned for General Business, will include a sales building, RV service areas, and some fenced areas for parts storage. RV services will include fixing interior components, side panels, and other cosmetic features.

Springfield Township Board granted Special Land Use approval to General RV, Feb. 8. Conditions included building a pedestrian safety path in front along Dixie.