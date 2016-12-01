New stores for corner

New stores for corner

Work continues on a new development at the corner of M-15 and Dixie Highway. The lot, which used to be home to a gas station, has recently been cleared.
Township Supervisor Pat Kittle said the development will be a retail outlet containing four new stores, along with a small park.
According to the site plan designs, the building will be made of brick with several glass windows on each side. Kittle said it should make the street corner more appealing.
“It’s going to look a thousand times better than it ever looked before,” he said. “What’s unique about this building is it will look good from every side.”
One Response to "New stores for corner"

  1. KHawk   July 24, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Anyone know what retail stores will be going in there now?

