On Deck Saturdays Start March 10

A pergola with a retractable shade…awesome! Learn about this great product and many more at the On Deck Saturdays at Dillman & Upton beginning Saturday, March 10 , from 10 am to 2 pm in Downtown Rochester. In addition to seeing all the latest deck materials and design ideas, meeting several pro builders in one place is a big plus to this event. You can even get an estimate on professional installation costs while you enjoy a free hot dog and drink! On Deck Saturdays continue on April 14 and May 12 .

Dillman & Upton has the best deck displays in southeast Michigan featuring low maintenance materials, railing systems, lighting and decorative hardware. Dillman & Upton also offers exclusive Deck Design Packages and a Deck Center featuring take-home sample boards.

“Customers like taking home the free deck sample boards and talking directly to our Timbertech Gold builders,” says Jeff Frye, Department Manager.

As a complete home center, lumberyard and hardware store, Dillman & Upton has an extensive line of deck stains and accessories to refurbish existing decks and an experienced staff to help you choose the right products.