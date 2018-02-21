On Deck Saturdays Start March 10

A pergola with a retractable shade…awesome!  Learn about this great product and many more at the On Deck Saturdays at Dillman & Upton beginning Saturday, March 10, from 10 am to 2 pm in Downtown Rochester.  In addition to seeing all the latest deck materials and design ideas, meeting several pro builders in one place is a big plus to this event. You can even get an estimate on professional installation costs while you enjoy a free hot dog and drink!  On Deck Saturdays continue on April 14 and May 12.
Dillman & Upton has the best deck displays in southeast Michigan featuring low maintenance materials, railing systems, lighting and decorative hardware.  Dillman & Upton also offers exclusive Deck Design Packages and a Deck Center featuring take-home sample boards.
“Customers like taking home the free deck sample boards and talking directly to our Timbertech Gold builders,” says Jeff Frye, Department Manager.
As a complete home center, lumberyard and hardware store, Dillman & Upton has an extensive line of deck stains and accessories to refurbish existing decks and an experienced staff to help you choose the right products.
Family-owned and operated for 108 years, Dillman & Upton is located at 607 Woodward Street in Downtown Rochester.  For more information call 248.651.9411 or visit www.dillmanupton.com.

  

Don Rush

