Open house, air show at airport

The Oakland County International Airport Open House and Air Show will be on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Oakland County International Airport, 6500 Highland Road, Waterford.

The open house is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with Health and Safety Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Bill Crell the NASA Guy, experiments and demonstrations; airplane and helicopter rides; kids bounce house and rock wall; UM Flight; vintage jets on display; radio controlled airplanes; World War II military vehicles; Tuskegee Motor Gliders; Michigan Mason’s child identification program; Oakland County Sheriff’s helicopter and hovercraft; and Civil Air Patrol flag folding lessons and demonstrations.

The air show starts at 2 p.m. and features aviation entertainment and exhibits such as championship aerobatic teams, individual performers, freefall parachute demonstrations, World War II aircraft, and a variety of military, commercial and civilian aircraft and vehicles on display. Admission is free, with $5 parking fee per vehicle. Call 248-666-3900 or check ocia@oakgov.com.