Clarkston Area Optimist Club’s annual Oratorical Contest is open to students residing in the Clarkston Community Schools boundaries and in middle school through high school, as long as they had not yet turned 18 years old by Oct. 1, 2017.

Filled out applications with copy of proof of age must be mailed to the address on the flyer and post marked no later than Friday, March 16.

The application can be found at www.optimist.org.

The Oratorical Contest will be on Thursday, March 22, at Clarkston Junior High School at 6 p.m. A copy of the speech must be provided either before or after the speech is made.

Prizes of $200, $100, and $50 will be awarded to the top three winning entrants. The winner will move on to the next level of competition. The winner at the International level has the possibility to potentially earn $22,500 in cash or scholarships.