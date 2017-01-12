



BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Who’s parking where and when downtown? The city want to know.

“We hope to find out the parking profile of business owners and employees,” said Rich Little, interim city manager. “There are a lot of different business needs. Profiles will provide real data about what’s really happening.”

The city is taking a parking survey with questions including number of employees, when they come and go, and where and for how long they park, and how many parking parking for employees and customers. Not just say, ‘There’s a problem.’ We want to make it better for everybody, owners, employees, and residents.”

The survey was to the topic of discussion at a Clarkston Retailers meeting this month, Little said.

Ideas under discussion include permit parking and remote parking for employees with some sort of shuttle service. The city has already limited parking to one side of Church Street to help residents and motorists driving through there.

“There’s not enough money to build a big parking structure or anything like that,” Little said.

“No parking” signs were installed last week on Church Street, he said.

“That’s a temporary solution,” he added.

Results of the survey are expected by the end of the month, he said.