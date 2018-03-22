Pleading for safe schools

Clarkston High School senior Kylie Kalinowski talks to classmates about students and teachers lost in last month’s school shooting in Florida. Photo provided by Courtney Blackett

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

About 200 Clarkston High School students took part in the National School Walkout last Wednesday, but walking out of class wasn’t the point.

“This event was held as a way to honor those who were lost, not to protest anything political. We were mourning the lives of our peers,” said senior Courtney Blackett, who took part in the memorial to mourn the lives of those lost in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. “Regardless of what people’s views are, I think we all agree that no more lives should be lost. We want to go to school knowing we are safe.”

Students marked the one-month anniversary of the attack with a memorial gathering in the high school courtyard. A group of students put together a table with photos of each of the 17 students and teachers killed and a biography about them, hung up photos of the victims in a tree, placed flowers, and talked about them on a megaphone, Blackett said.

Students announcing the biographies were Taya Alani, grade 11; Hayley Wilson, grade 11; Maddison Dryden, grade 10; and Kylie Kalinowski, grade 12.

At 10 a.m., the group held a moment of silence for 17 minutes, one for each of those killed.

“The memorial was emotional and peaceful,” Blackett said.

“It’s truly impressive to see our students working together to accomplish a goal,” said Interim Superintendent Shawn Ryan in an email to the community. “I am pleased to report that, by and large, our students conducted themselves in a respectful way, and returned to class without incident or significant disruption to the school day.”

These events were coordinated entirely by students, for students. Activities also included singing, balloon release, and candles for each of the victims at the school district’s secondary school campuses, Ryan said.

This event was planned by students in consultation with high school administration for safety purposes, said CHS Principal Gary Kaul in an email to parents.

“We are very thankful and proud of our students who participated today, particularly with those who engaged with school staff in a meaningful and productive way to organize the event,” Kaul said. “The students who planned the event were very conscientious of school rules, student safety, as well as staying on message with their classmates. They worked cooperatively with school personnel in planning an appropriate event which was well received by staff and their peers.”