Points scored on the slopes

Clarkston skiers had another good performance in last week’s Divisional races as they raced Slalom on Jan. 24 and Giant Slalom on Jan. 25 against Detroit Country Day and Waterford United.

The Clarkston Varsity Boys increased their record to 7-0. The boys beat Detroit Country Day with 23 points, to Country Day’s 58 points. The skiers needed only 20 points to defeat Waterford United.

The Clarkston Varsity Girls increased their record to 4-2. The girls beat Detroit Country Day with 22 points, to Country Day’s 60 points.

At the Slalom race, the boys were led by Max Wiedemann, who finished sixth overall with a combined time of 41.90 seconds, followed by Hunter Hambrick, seventh overall with a combined time of 42.79 seconds; Cameron Brown, 11th with 46.80 seconds; and Ryan Nicosia, 28th with 49.15 seconds.

Rounding out the boys’ results were Andrew Roeser who was 34th with 50.95 seconds and Evan Raddatz, 39th with 57.95 seconds.

The girls were led by Katie Bayley, who skied to 4th overall with a combined time of 43.14 seconds, followed by Allison Osborn who was 14th with 50.38 seconds.

Rounding out the girls’ results were Annika Karlstrom, 23rd with 53.05 seconds; Chloe Swanson, 28th with 53.94 seconds; and Megan Ford, 30th with 55.89 seconds.

At the Giant Slalom race, the boys team had a strong performance with five boys finishing in the top 20. Wiedemann raced to seventh overall with a combined time of 37.20 seconds, followed by Hambrick, 13th with 37.83 seconds.

Rounding out the boys’ results were Brown, 14th with 37.89 seconds and Raddatz, 16th with 38.01 seconds.Justin Osborn finished 18th with 38.08 seconds; Nicosia, 40th with 41.55 seconds; and Andrew Foyteck, 42nd with 42.33 seconds.

Bayley who placed seventh place with a combined time of 38.78 second led the girls. Osborn finished 20th with 41.13 seconds, followed by Karlstrom who was 24th with 41.74 seconds. Rounding out the girls were Olivia Foyteck, 25th with 42.21 seconds, Ford, 27th with 42.64 seconds, and Swanson, 33th with 43.96 seconds.

The junior varsity team raced Giant Slalom on Jan. 25. The JV Boys, led by Peyton Miller, raced to 12th overall with a combined time of 19.29 seconds, followed by David Robinson, 17th with 20.48 seconds and Jacob Draksler, 20th with 21.59 seconds. Rounding out the boys were Jacob Roeser, 21st with 21.86 seconds, Nicholas Bassman, 27th with 23.13 seconds, Jake Marra, 29th with 24.02 seconds, and Miles Benson, 35th with 32.44 seconds.

Sophomore Mia Farella, who skied to 14th overall with 26.23 seconds, and Helen Josephson, who placed 15th with 26.30 seconds, led the JV Girls.

Rounding out the girls were Julia Belinsky, 17th overall with 27.43 seconds; Sophia Goik, 25th with 29.07 seconds; and Madison Floreno, 27th with 29.55 seconds.

The next race is the Pine Knob Divisional Race is Feb. 6-8. ~Catherine Osborn