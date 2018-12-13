A prayer to take down West Bank wall

Dear Editor,

Please pray for the Little Town of Bethlehem. As you read this, it is surrounded by the Occupation Wall, eight meters high, 24 feet. The only way in or out is through checkpoint gates manned by armed Israel Defense Force personnel.

For those with American passports, that’s relatively easy. For Palestinian Christians, much less so.

There are some who live there who have never been allowed to visit relatives in the Old City of Jerusalem, six miles away. The Little Town of Bethlehem today is a walled, open-air prison. Pray that the wall be taken down as you sing this Christmas.

Pastor Bob Walters

Clarkston