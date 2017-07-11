Ralph E. BARTHEL

BARTHEL, Ralph E., D.D.S., 80, long-time resident of Shelby Township, Rochester Hills, and currently Clarkston, passed away on July 7, 2017. Born January 13, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, to Gertrude K. (Haug) and Paul H. Barthel, Sr., Ralph grew up in Detroit with his dear late brother, Paul (Joyce) Barthel, Jr. On July 15, 1961, Ralph married his first love, Betty-Jean Rumohr, whom he had known since elementary school. Together, they raised their treasured children, Donald R. (Tamara) of Sacramento, CA and Suzanne M. (Dale) Massey also of Clarkston. Ralph was an incredibly supportive father who took great pride in his children’s accomplishments and was very involved in their lives. Ralph was a devoted and beloved grandfather (“Gee”) to eight very lucky grandchildren who were the rays of sunshine in his life: Mimi, Tyler, Trevor, Emma, Benjamin, Brandon, Katrina, Desmond and great grandfather to Aaliyah. He was also the Uncle of Michael (Tracey) Barthel, Wendy (Roger) Matheny and Cindy (Lee) Klott. After graduating from University of Detroit Dental School, Ralph served as Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps in Alaska and Kansas. Upon returning to Michigan, he and his family settled in Shelby Township where he became a respected and beloved dentist, retiring in 1994. Ralph loved family travel adventures, visiting nearly every U.S. state in their RV. A gifted photographer, Ralph, chronicled every aspect and event in his family and friends’ lives. Ralph was a member of the American, Michigan and Macomb Dental Associations as well as the Rochester-Avon Historical Society, Detroit Historical Society and the Historical Society of Michigan. Visitation at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Friday, July 14, 2017from 9:00 am until time of “Celebration of Life” Service at 10:00 am. Inurnment at Clinton Grove Cemetery.

