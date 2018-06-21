Robert L. DOETSCH

DOETSCH, Robert L.; of Clarkston formerly of Roseville; June 20, 2018; age 81; husband of Joyce for 59 years; father of Robert Doetsch, Mark Doetsch and Krista (Kevin) Rozanski; Grandpa of Jake, Ava, Alexis, Darian; brother of Ted (Linda) Doetsch, John Doetsch, Doris (Ron) Hickey and Keith Doetsch; preceded in death by his siblings Eldon, David, William, Phillip, Estella, Thomas and Richard. Robert retired from the Roseville City Police Department after 28 years. He was a wonderfully caring soul who took every opportunity he could to help someone out. A private family gathering will be held in Robert’s memory up in Higgins Lake. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to National Shrine Cross in the Woods. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com