ROBERT P. SHOEMATE

SHOEMATE, ROBERT P., of Auburn Hills, died April 8, 2017 at 84 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Mabel; loving father of the late Linda (Michael) Sadler, Gary Quick and Gordon (Lynn) Quick. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren; brother in law of Ruth Shoemate and Pete Pelez. Robert retired from General Motors after 31 years of service. He was a veteran of the U S Army serving during the Korean War. Visitation Wednesday April 12, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral at 1:00 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. To send a condolence visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com