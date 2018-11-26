Robin Vanessa BETTS (HENDERSON)

BETTS (HENDERSON), Robin Vanessa; of North Branch formerly of Clarkston; Nov. 24, 2018; age 65; loving wife of Jack for 46 years; mother of Toby ( Jessica) Betts, Tara (Joseph) Branch & Todd Betts; grammy of Lillian, Jack, Evelyn, Kelsey, Mikala, Vincent, Vanessa & her grand dogs Roscoe & Daisy; sister of Jill Martin & Thomas Henderson; special friend to Jerilynne Chandanais; preceded in death by her parents Betty & Walter Henderson and siblings: Gary Henderson & Judy Adkins. Robin was a member of VFW Lapeer 4139 Ladies Auxiliary where she and Jack donated their time and DJ services. Robin was a board member for the Lapeer Steelers Youth Football where she ran the concession stands. She enjoyed the casino and was an avid Elvis fan. She loved to decorate the family home/yard for the holidays. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Memorial Service Saturday 2pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit 1pm until the service. Private inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice.