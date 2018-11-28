Ruth L. ELLSWORTH-JONES

ELLSWORTH-JONES, Ruth L.; of Manchester, TN formerly of Clarkston & Ortonville, MI; passed away Nov. 24, 2018 at 95; wife of William Jones; mother of Lynn Kacy & William Ellsworth; preceded in death by first husband Malen Ellsworth, parents Margaret & Will Belitz, siblings: Elizabeth Kent & Russell Belitz; survived by many nieces, nephews & sisters-in-law. Ruth was a life-long member of Clarkston United Methodist Church until her move South where she was a member of First United Methodist Church, Manchester, TN. She retired in 1974 from Northwest Vocational Center as a bookkeeper. Friends may visit atLewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Monday 11:00am at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church or First United Methodist Church, Manchester, TN. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com
