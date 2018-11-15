Shindell show

Singer, guitarist and songsmith Richard Shindell performs at Carrick’s Tiny Barn Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16.

The all-acoustic, solo set will feature selections from his discography including his latest, 2016’s Careless, performed on his Martin D-18 and his 00-18, both from 1952.

“Sometimes one wants to go back to a simpler time, especially these days,” Shindell said. “So for this upcoming tour, I’ll be going all acoustic, bringing the two Martins and a Stefan Sobell mandola.”

Shindell’s songwriting ranges from lighthearted ballads and love songs, to dirges and diatribes skewering politics, prejudice, war, and religion, to the comic point-of-view of a cow stuck in a barbed wire fence.

For more information, check richardshindell.com. Tickets are $25, at www.eventbrite.com, “carricks-tiny-barn-concerts-presents-richard-shindell-tickets.”