Sights on next league meet

Runners used the weather to their advantage on Saturday as they competed in the Oakland County Championships at Kensington Metropark in Milford.

The Clarkston Girls Cross Country team finished in third place during the varsity race with 141 points out of 29 teams.

Junior Elizabeth Dalrymple led the team finishing in 11th place at 19:37.

Sophomore Mia Patria finished in 13th place, 19:46.3; junior Mallory Ferguson, 17th place, 19:56.1, for top 20 finishes. Rounding out the top five runners for Clarkston were senior Emily Gustafson, 21:00.5; and freshman Shannon Billette, 21:25.1.

Troy finished in first place, scoring 71. Milford finished in second, 132; Birmingham, fourth, 202; Waterford Mott, fifth, 212; Lake Orion, sixth, 241; Lakeland, seventh, 257; Notre Dame Prep, eighth, 266; Berkley, ninth, 273; and Oxford, tenth, 305.

The Lady Wolves finished in sixth place in the reserve race out of 17 teams, scoring 137.

Junior Grace Nolan led the team finishing the race in first place at 21:33.2. Rounding off the top five for the Lady Wolves were freshman Mattie Drennan, 23:31.5; freshman Olivia Galio, 23:33.3; senior Jillian Haas, 24:07.2; and freshman Ashleigh Strong, 24:31.3.

Troy finished in first place with 46 points; Oxford, second, 68; Rochester Adams, third, Walled Lake Northern, fourth, 108; and Lake Orion, fifth, 129.

The Clarkston Boys Cross County team finished in 12th place during the varsity race with 316 points out of 31 one teams.

Sophomore Nate Sesti finished in the top 20 with his 15th place finish, 16:56.4. Finishing as the top five runners were sophomore Brendan Favazza, 17:38.3; junior Shawn Slater, 17:58.6; junior Mark Sprague, 18:05.4; and junior Jeremy Cavallo, 18:56.8.

Lakeland won the county meet with 78 points. Novi finished second with 151 points; Milford, third, 166; Oxford, fourth, 170; Brother Rice, fifth, 173; Detroit Catholic Central, sixth, 222; Birmingham Seaholm, seventh, 245; Stoney Creek, eighth, 250; Lake Orion, ninth, 261; and Walled Lake Central, tenth, 287.

The boys finished in fifth place in the reserve race with 191 points out of 27 teams.

Freshman Owen Kolean led the team finishing in 19th place, 18:57. Rounding off the top five for the Wolves were junior Ryan Nicosia, 18:59.6; junior Thomas Seaman, 19:06.4; freshman Bo Anderson, 19:36.6l and sophomore Bill Osmun, 19:53.1.

Detroit Catholic Central finished infirst place with 34 points; Milford, second, 76; Lake Orion, third, 84; Birmingham Seaholm, fourth, 183; Rochester Adams, sixth, 240; Novi, seventh, 242; Bloomfield Hills, eighth, 257; Stoney Creek, ninth, 258; and Walled Lake Northern, tenth, 259.

The next race for the Wolves is the OAA Red Championships which will be held at Clintonwood Park on Oct. 19. Races begin at 3:30 p.m. with the open race with varsity following, then JV.