Slow start to fully-operational pay-to-park lot

Driver Wendy Burns had several spots to choose from as she parked in the city-owned lot at Main and Washington streets downtown, Monday morning.

After a check of her license plate number, she used coins to pay a parking fee at the kiosk at the southeast corner of the lot, which was operational for the first time that morning.

“It’s not a big deal,” Burns said. “I’m used to it, from parking in Royal Oak.”

About half a dozen vehicles were parked in the 59-space lot as paid parking became active, 11 a.m., April 2. Parking in the lot is now $1 per hour from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Parking is free on Sunday and holidays.

The paid-parking policy supersedes the previous two-hour limit on parking in the city lot, as well as permit-parking along the north and west sides of the lot. Overnight parking is still not allowed.

The city is looking to have an informational ambassador at the lot to help drivers with the new system as well as other areas to park on Friday and Saturday evenings, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

The kiosk accepts coins and credit cards, as well as smartphone apps such as Park Mobile and PaybyPhone. Revenue will be used to add and improve parking in the city, officials said. The city set a fine of $25 fine for unpaid or expired vehicles in the lot.

– Phil Custodio