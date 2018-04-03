Steven Ray HUMPHREYS

HUMPHREYS, Steven Ray; of Clarkston formerly of Waterford; April 1, 2018; age 62; father of Angela (Andy) North, Dominic (Jade) Humphreys & Lauren Humphreys; “Grampy” of Elle, Hudson, Isla, Drake, Vincent & Olivia; son of Shirli (late Donald) Humphreys; brother of Nancy (Ron) Wasczenski & Sande (Mike) Bourque; survived by Cindy Humphreys . Steve retired from Pontiac General Hospital as a registered nurse. He served in the U.S. Army. Memorial Service Friday 11:00 a.m. at Community Bible Church, Waterford where friends may visit at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com