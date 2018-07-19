Summer of Depot Park playground renovation work

A renovated Depot Park playground is taking shape, thanks to many in the community.

Rolling River Rampage VBS Mission at Clarkston United Methodist Church recently donated $901.54 to Friends of Depot Park, and Clarkston Area Optimist Club recently provided a $20,000 grant for playground equipment

Ken Ermer led the Optimists in installing two pieces of playground equipment so far, a multicolored geodesic dome and a yellow-and-red tot-secure swing.

“After Mike Speagle with our DPW workers regraded the playground surface, a literal mountain of mulch was distributed over the entire playground by Steve Wyckoff’s Clarkston Junior High School industrial arts students,” said Eric Haven of Friends of Depot Park. “This is just the beginning of new enhancements being planned. Orders are now being placed for three additional pieces of playground equipment.”

The old wood-framed tire swing was removed, to be replaced with a steel-framed tire swing later this summer. Also on the way are a rotating, walnut-shell shaped swing called a “cozy cocoon,” especially designed for autistic children, and a multi-colored xylophone with outdoor music book.

“This instrument represents a new direction in playground enhancements for children with varying degrees of ability and will be wheelchair accessible,” Haven said. “If well received, this xylophone, called the ‘Serenade,’ is just the beginning of other percussion instruments the Friends of Depot Park would like to install into an exclusive Harmony District.”

The outdoor instruments would allow groups to organize concerts with chimes, drums, marimbas, and other instruments. The music area requires additional funding, he said.

“The stage is being set with the new Serenade xylophone, which will hopefully create a lot of interest and musical opportunities for Depot Park,” Haven said.

The train and truck play pieces were stripped and recoated by Android Industries of Flint, and Clarkston Cultural Arts artists Denyse Couture and Dana Blust created intricate and ornate artwork for them. The train and truck will soon be placed at the new entrance to the playground.

– Phil Custodio