Superintendent evaluation OK’d

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Superintendent Shawn Ryan was rated as “effective” in his first evaluation by Clarkston School Board, Dec. 10.

Evaluation ratings include “highly effective,” “effective,” “minimally effective” and “ineffective.”

The evaluation of Ryan’s performance in his first half year as superintendent, May-December, 2018, went very well, said board Secretary Steven Hyer.

“The board is 100 percent behind the superintendent,” Hyer said.

Ryan is highly approachable and visible, enhancing the district’s relationship with the community, said board President Elizabeth Egan in her evaluation letter.

“You exemplify high professional standards for the staff and building administration and have established a strong culture of professional learning,” Egan said.

The board did not address Ryan’s contract, a decision that broke with previous years’ evaluation process, Hyer said.

“If we approve a process, we have to stick with that process – I feel we didn’t do that in this case,” he said. “We need to tackle these things in a transparent manner.”

Trustee Cheryl McGinnis said the decision was because Ryan has only been in his position for six months.

“I fully support the superintendent and the process we have used and I look forward to evaluating the process we use and redefine it if necessary so that we can move forward,” McGinnis said.

Ryan said this has been an unorthodox year and flexibility is always in order.

“My hope is we get onto a more natural cycle, and move together as a team,” he said.