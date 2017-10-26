Top 10 finish for Wolves

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis and Girls Varsity Golf teams finished in the top ten during their state championship runs last Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Wolves finished in sixth place at the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf finals with a two day total of 689, held at The Meadows of Grand Valley State University.

They edged out rivals Bloomfield Hills and Lake Orion by a few strokes as Bloomfield finished in seventh with a 691 and the Dragons finished in eighth with a 693.

Claudia Sampson led the team with a two-day total 163, hitting a 84 on Friday and 79 on Saturday. Ashley Niles finished with 165 shooting 79 and 86; Lauren Hartline, 178 shooting 86 and 92; Samantha Weber, 183 shooting 89 and 94; and Zoe Puskar, 199 shooting 98 and 101.

Traverse City West finished at state champions with a 626 total. Brighton finished in second place, 648; Saline, third, 649; Northville, fourth, 664; and Plymouth, fifth, 669.

The Wolves finished ninth in the Division 1 Boys Tennis Finals at Greater Midland Tennis Center with nine points.

Jacob Burkett led the pack finishing in second place on Singles No. 3 court, going 3-1 for the tournament. He received a bye for the first round before winning his next three flights. The wins were against Timothy Tanaka from Novi, 6-0, 6-1; Nikhil Gunaratham from Ann Arbor Skyline, 6-1, 6-1; and Jagan Nallani from Troy, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

He lost to Bloomfield Hills’ Constantin Hemmrich in the final round, 6-0, 6-0.

Luke Baylis went 2-1 during the tournament on Singles No. 1. Baylis received a bye the first round. He defeated Northville’s Janak Mukherji, 6-1, 6-4 during the second round. He defeated Ann Arbor Huron’s Owen Kelley during quarterfinals, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. He lost in the semifinals to Troy’s Steve Forman, 6-0, 6-0. Forman finished as champion of the flight.

Frankie Piana went 1-1 on Singles No. 2. He won his first flight against Troy Athens’ Vincent Tai, 6-3, 6-1; and lost the second round to Novi’s Sid Amarnath, 6-1, 6-0.

Noah Fasczewski received a bye the first round in Singles No. 4. He lost to Grosse Pointe South’s Jacob Harris, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Max Meehan and Jed Horst led the doubles team going 1-1 in the tournament on Doubles No. 3 court. They defeated Ishan Bismas and Ned Patron, West Bloomfield, 6-0, 6-3 during the first round. They lost to Ann Arbor’s Connor Streeter and Brendan Karsch, 6-0, 6-0.

On Doubles No. 1 court, Jason Richards and Charlie Lussenhop lost to Brendan Bentley and Pierce Arangua from Hudsonville, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Shane McArthur and Logan Knowlson lost the first round on Doubles No. 2 court to Traverse City Central’s Nick Hains and Miguel Ferraro, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Evan Walsh and Adam Zentner lost the first round on Doubles No. 4 court to Brian Stump and Jacob Bondi, 6-0, 6-0.

Bloomfield Hills won the tournament to become state champions with 30 points. Troy finished in a close second with 28 points.