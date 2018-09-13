Town’s treasures at art event

Toni Smith, director of the Clarkston Heritage Museum, and volunteers will move almost everything in this storage locker to Art in the Village this weekend. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Antiques of all sorts will fill a tent at the 46th Annual Art in the Village this weekend in Depot Park.

For most of the year, the furniture, glassware, linens, vintage toys, jewelry, ephemera, Victorian silver, bookshelves, and other items collected throughout the year fill a 10-by-30-foot storage unit.

“There’s a ton of lamps this year,” said Toni Smith, director of the Clarkston Community Historical Society’s Clarkston Heritage Museum. “There’s something for everybody.”

Volunteers will be working all day Thursday and Friday, pricing and moving the items to the park.

“Prices will be considerably less than in antique shops,” Smith said. “People can get incredible buys. The goal is to get all of it sold.”

Artists of all sorts and community volunteers will also fill Depot Park with original paintings, photography, glassware, jewelry, wood works, and edibles during Art in the Village, Sept. 15-16.

The Antique Tent Sale, featuring antiques and collectibles donated by local residents, is becoming more and more popular.

This year’s sale also includes items from the former Main Street Antiques, which donated 100 boxes to the society when they closed last year.

“Twelve years ago, we thought, who would donate antiques,” Smith said. “It’s amazing how many people will donate if they know they money will go to the museum – it’s getting bigger than Art in the Village.”

A fall tradition, the juried show is hosted by the Clarkston Community Historical Society. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and street parking are free.

In addition to 80 artists and vendors, Art in the Village features live music and children’s activities. Buck Shots Bar and Grill – which will sell food – Clarkston Family Dental and TNR Disposal are sponsors this year.

New items for sale in the CCHS’s Merchandise Tent include hand-painted Christmas ornaments and cards designed by a local artist. The Historical Society also will sell locally pressed apple cider, doughnuts and caramel apples.

“Art in the Village is our signature event, and the proceeds fund our museum and purchase of local artifacts, free educational events and most recently, the historical markers throughout the village,” said CCHS President Jonathan Smith. “It’s a family friendly event that brings our community together.”

A Silent Auction Tent features items generously donated to the Historical Society by artists who participate in the show.

The Heritage Museum is located in the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road. The CCHS and Heritage Museum is a 501(c)3 charity. All donations of cash and artifacts are tax-deductible. New members are always welcome.

For more information or to volunteer, call 248-922-0270, or visit them online at www.clarkstonhistorical.org.