Township officials run for state rep

Three candidates are running for the Republican nomination for 43rd District state representative, a two-year term – Jose Aliaga, Anthony Bartolotta, and Andrea Schroeder.

Jose Aliaga, 41, is a small business owner who has lived in Independence Township for 18 years. Currently serving as an Independence Township trustee, he is running to help his community and all Michiganders.

“Government should be less involved in our daily lives and the few things it should be doing it should be doing better,” Aliaga said.

His top issues are fixing roads, lower car insurance premiums, lower taxes across the board, eliminate pension tax, and promote skilled trades in education and employment.

He would solve these issues through reform and prioritized spending in the budget.

“Don’t just assign money to things,” he said. “Sometimes, spending more up front on things, like roads, saves more money in the long-run. We need to think about more than just the next few years when we make these decisions.”

The state already collects high taxes and spends too much on too many things, he said.

“We can do more with less if government gets out of our personal business,” he said.

Education should focus on the students, not the schools, he said.

“The parents should have more options and more control in educating their children. This includes introducing them to more than just academics and a path to college,” he said. “With lower taxes and a better prepared workforce, we can attract businesses to Michigan without handing out our tax money to them.”

Voters should select him because he puts his community first.

“Always have, always will,” Aliaga said. “The people know that I keep my word. I am one of them, not someone seeking power, titles or climbing political ladders. I am 100 percent pro-life, 100 percent pro-Second Amendment, and 100 percent against tax increases, whether they’re gas taxes or new miillages. We need to focus on how to spend less before we ever consider taxing more. I want to fight for the 43rd District, and all Michiganders, the way I have done for Independence Township for the last six years.”

***

Anthony Bartolotta, 64, has been a Waterford resident for over 20 years, managed the family business here for 26 years, and has been a trustee on the Waterford Township Board for the past eight years.

“While on the board I’ve opposed and worked to prevent our local government from imposing new fees on our citizens,” Bartolotta said. “Voting against budget amendment requests, SAD’s and millages over the years. It is now time to bring this knowledge and experience to serve as your state representative, I’ll work hard in Lansing and always vote to let us keep more of our own money.”

His top issues are roads and no-fault insurance reform.

“I would support dedicating all pump taxes, including sales tax to roads. The root cause of our roads crumbling is money being spent on poor construction quality standards,” he said. “There are new product innovations and maintenance techniques that may cost more up front but will save taxpayers money in the long run.”

Michigan has the highest average auto insurance premiums in the country, and he proposes eliminating the statutory coverage mandates and introduce a Tort based system.

“Offer the option for rate payers to coordinate their health insurance policy and/or disability policy with their automobile insurance,” he said. “The consumer can make their health insurance the primary and their auto insurance excess. I would support moving the MCAA out of the hands of insurance companies and into state control. Lower rates – greater choice.”

He also supports eliminating the Mandatory Unlimited Health coverage.

“Anthony Bartolotta is a name you can trust with a proven record of defending the financial interests of the citizens of Waterford Township,” he said. “As 43rd District State Representative, I intend to use my extensive experience to do the same for the citizens of District 43.”

***

Andrea Schroeder, 54, is a business consultant with 20 years living in Independence Township, and serves as an Independence Township trustee.

“My parents are two former U.S. Army officers who raised me to understand that the privileges of citizenship come with a responsibility to serve,” Schroeder said. “As a township trustee, president-elect of the Optimists Club, and parent volunteer in the schools, I have a long history of proven results in improving the economic development, education environment, public safety, and general quality of life of our community. I’ve earned the trust of those I serve through my commitment to transparency, integrity, and inclusion.”

Her top issues are economic development, education reform, infrastructure improvements, and enforcement of our laws.

“I will pursue policies that promote government working with the business community to create the proper business environment, and support workforce development for critical job needs: professional trades, technology, and engineering,” Schroeder said.

For education reform, we need to develop a plan that all stakeholders can adopt and stick with it, she said.

“The revolving door of educational strategies has created a culture of hesitant adoption with each new proposal. Consistency and valid metrics will help restore trust in the data and drive better policy decisions to improve outcomes,” she said. “Opportunities might include expanding educational choices in professional trades, multidisciplinary studies, and dual enrollment to reduce costs for the college bound.”

She would work to develop a comprehensive infrastructure plan that balances critical repairs and long-term improvements for roads, bridges, and waterways.

“I supported using part of the budget surplus for roads. Moving forward, we need to look at operational efficiencies along with adjusting taxes and user fees that complement future mobility technologies,” she said.

For law enforcement, existing law should be respected, from local control issues in the state to immigration issues at the federal level, she said.

“We have processes in place to change policy as circumstances and society dictate,” she said.

Schroeder is a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-jobs conservative who believes that we – the people – should be in charge of our government.

“I believe we deserve a representative with the professional background, educational experience, and communication skills to step up and be a leader in Lansing,” she said. “I am the only candidate who is endorsed by every elected official with whom I’ve served, except an opponent. The only candidate endorsed by local, school, and county leadership and our most recent former state representative. The only candidate who has experience as both a senior corporate executive and a successful small business owner. The only candidate who has kids in our public schools for the past 20 years. The only candidate whose background has been fully vetted by both the Governor’s office and the state Senate – twice. The only candidate for the 43rd District that has been a lifelong Republican.”

Voters head to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The winner of the Republican nomination goes up against the Democratic and other party nominees in the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 6.