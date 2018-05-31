Veterans’ sacrifice honored

Clarkston Boy Scouts prepare for the Honor Guard’s rifle salute as Mayor Steve Percival and Past-Commander Don Davis present the Memorial Wreath at American Legion Post 63’s Memorial Day Service in Lakeview Cemetery, Monday. Photos by Phil Custodio

Campbell-Richmond American Legion Post 63 Honor Guard led a procession of friends and family of fallen veterans in the hot sun, Monday morning, during Clarkston’s annual Memorial Day observance.

Post 63 Commander Kimberly Lambouris welcomed the audience, crowded under the shade trees of Lakeview Cemetery as temperatures hit 92 degrees.

The Clarkston High School Marching Band and Clarkston Choral Group performed patriotic music during the observance. Pastor Steve Sheridan gave the invocation, and veterans Don Davis, Brian York, and Steve Percival raised the American flag to half staff to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.