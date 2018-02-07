Waterford Montessori Academy

4860 Midland Avenue

Waterford, Michigan 48329

Public Notice

Waterford Montessori Academy will accept applications at 4860 Midland Ave, Waterford, for 2018-19 student enrollment in grades K-8 from February 7 – February 21, 2018. Hours are as follow:

Weekdays: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

February 10: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

February 14: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Applications can be obtained and submitted at the above address. If applications exceed spaces available in a grade, a random selection drawing will be held at the above address on February 15, 2018 at 5:00 pm. Questions should be directed to 248-674-2400.