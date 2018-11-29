Weekend road closure to unclog gas line

Holcomb Road, between White Lake Road in Independence Township and Washington Street in Clarkston, will be closed for gas main repairs by Consumers Energy this weekend.

The problem was first detected at a Holcomb Road residence, having trouble with their heat. Workers found the problem was with the gas supply to the house, and Consumers Power confirmed the gas line under Holcomb Road near Depot Road was clogged, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“The gas line needs to be completely replaced,” Smith said. “The Consumers Energy crew will bore several feet under the roadway, but for safety reasons, the road must be entirely closed to traffic.”

Workers are expected to also close Depot Road during the project. The city’s Depot Park parking lot will remain open, with exit permitted out the alley to the north alongside Main Street. Road Commission for Oakland County, Consumers Power and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office determined Saturday is the best day for the work, with the least amount of disruption, he said.

Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies will assist with the road closures and signs. Residents will be able to get in and out, with ID check. The road commission expects the road to reopen the evening of Dec. 2, but the work will hopefully be completed sooner, Smith said. Detour is White Lake Road to Dixie Highway to Main Street to Washington Street to Holcomb Road.

– Phil Custodio