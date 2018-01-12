Wendla Ann Dolven, 82

Surrounded by her husband, son Craig and loving caregiver, Maria, Wendla “Pat” Ann Dolven passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018 after a long illness. She was 82 years old. She was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a special gift of making anyone in her presence feel special and welcome. Unwavering in her commitment to her husband John, her 4 children and 7 grandchildren, there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her family and friends. She was beautiful inside and out and was a friend to all who met her. Pat was born on July 17, 1935 in Moorhead, MN to Palmer and Dorothy (Bergford) Hanson. She graduated from Minnesota State University in Moorehead in 1957 and married John Dolven in 1958. She was an elementary school teacher in Iowa from 1959 until 1963. Pat was crowned the Jack Frost Carnival Queen in Fargo, N. Dakota, was chairman of the Flint Hospital Guild Annual Fundraising event, Chairman of the Church Council in Clarkston, Michigan, Girl Scout District President, Board member of Interlochen Arts Academy, Michigan Youth Orchestra and leader of Garden Clubs in Michigan. She was also awarded “Volunteer of the Year” at Calvary Lutheran Church in Clarkston, Michigan. Pat and John raised their family in Michigan and retired to Kiawah Island, SC for 20 years and then to Mount Pleasant, SC for the past 13 years. John and Pat were married for 60 wonderful years. They loved to entertain and their home was the hub of many holiday celebrations, piano recitals, parties and so many family events. Pat and John enjoyed traveling. They visited every state in the union and traveled around the world on three separate occasions. Pat made lifelong friends very easily on their travels. She also enjoyed being active in church, book clubs and garden clubs. Pat is survived by her husband John, their children: Linda (Robert) Anthony of Smyrna, GA, Craig (LuAnn) Dolven of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Ann (Jeff) Vance of Roswell, GA, and Steve (Wendy) Dolven of Greer, SC. Pat’s 7 Grandchildren: Connor and Katie Dolven; Carter, Jackson and Cooper Vance; and Will and Scott Dolven. Pat is also survived by her brother Bernie (Margaret) Hanson of Watertown, S. Dakota, and many other precious In-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by her parents and her sister Donna Cossette. Private services were held at Grace Episcopal Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s memory to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post