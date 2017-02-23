Wolves learn in first loss





BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The players from Southfield Arts & Technology handed Clarkston cagers their first loss last Friday, 64-60.

“We got exposed a little bit,” said Dan Fife, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball. “We had plenty of opportunities we just didn’t convert. We didn’t play our best game. Credit to Southfield, they took us out of our game.”

He added hopefully the loss will help as the boys head into their final games of the regular season.

“Often times it does help and often times it puts you in the doldrums,” he said. “This will be a good test for us. The game was a good test. You learn from negatives. I believe in that full-heartedly you learn from negatives, you don’t learn that much for positives. Now we will find out how much we learn and what we take from this game. Now we build on it.”

Clarkston opened the game with five points from senior Dylan Alderson with a 3-pointer off an assist from junior Foster Loyer and a basket with an assist from junior Nick Wells.

The Warriors caught up and took the lead during their 9-2 run half way through the first quarter.

The Wolves had their own run following starting with a 3-pointer from Wells with an assist from Loyer, closing the gap.

Sophomore Taylor Currie blocked Southfield’s next attempt before Alderson shot two at the free throw line.

Junior Demond Mills-Bradley grabbed possession and took the ball into the Warriors’ turf and made his own basket as the clock marked 1:43, 16-14.

The lead didn’t last long as Southfield scored the next two baskets to end the quarter, 17-16.

The Warriors continued to hold the lead through the second quarter and most of the third quarter. With less than two minutes remaining, Loyer scored seven points to tie the score 43-43.

Southfield scored a field goal with 27 seconds remaining in the quarter and opened the final quarter with two points.

Alderson closed the gap with a 2-point shot and Mills-Bradley held Southfield from scoring a field goal. Loyer tied with a 3-pointer following Alderson’s two on the free throw line, 50-50.

Southfield gained the lead again scoring five consecutive points followed by another 3-pointer from Alderson.

The Wolves kept within a few points until foul trouble sent their opponents to the free throw line to take and hold the lead.

Loyer and Alderson both scored four field goals and had 24 points during the game.

The Wolves (16-1, OAA Red 6-1) opened the week with a 66-41 win over North Farmington, Feb. 14. Alderson led with 25 points and scored five 3-pointers. Foster scored 21 points.

The Wolves have three game in the regular season left as they host Bloomfield Hills this Friday, head to West Bloomfield next Tuesday and host Rochester Adams, March 1. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.