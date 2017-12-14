Wolves win in home opener

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

A new offense was put to the test and worked as the Wolves defeated Royal Oak at home last Friday, 37-28.

“It was a big step forward for us,” said Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball Head Coach Christine Rogers. “We finally put it all together. Our defense was on point and we ran through our offense. It’s a different offense than we have done before and we had some fits and starts making it work in a game and actually putting it in a game situation. I felt like tonight it all came together.”

She added she enjoys playing Royal Oak because they are a big team.

“Very few teams match up with us size wise,” Rogers said.

Royal Oak opened with the first basket with 4:30 left in the first quarter. The lead was shortlived as senior Maddie Beck went 2-for-2 on the free throw line and scored a basket inside to put the Wolves up, 4-2.

The Ravens opened the second quarter with two points to tie the score before sophomore Taylor Heaton scored a 3-pointer with an assist from senior Kayla Luchenbach.

The Wolves’ defense kept Royal Oak to two more points as the half closed, 12-6.

Rogers added the team did lose their composure at times.

“When they got a little desperate you could feel the energy change for a few minutes,” she said. “My seniors got it back together. Everyone took responsibility to regain our composure.”

The Wolves held onto their lead in the second half as they outscored their opponents 25-22.

Beck led with 12 points, with two 3-pointers in the third quarter, and had six rebounds. Luchenbach had ten points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

“We got contributions from everyone off the bench. We got contributions from all of our starters and I think this was a good team win,” Rogers said.

The Wolves defeated Notre Dame Prep in their home opener on Dec. 5, 52-39. Luchenbach led with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Beck and Nicholson both scored 14 points each. Beck went 7-for-7 on the free throw line.

Clarkston opened the week with Groves High School.

“Groves will be athletic, quick,” Rogers said, adding they won’t match up with the Wolves in size. “It was the game last year we put up 91 points. It was a track meet with offense running. We are looking to beat them.”

The Freshman and JV teams host Powers Catholic on Thursday at the high school. Freshman begin at 5:30 p.m., JV follows.

Then, the teams play at Stoney Creek in the first OAA Red league game next Tuesday. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.