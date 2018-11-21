ZBA 12-5-18

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Case #18-027, Becky Johnston, Petitioner, Requesting: A 40 foot side yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 for the purposes of constructing an accessory structure, 5356 Stickney Rd., Parcel #08-11-301-012, R-1R Rural Residential. (POSTPONED OCTOBER 3, 2018) NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-032, Deerhill Properties LLC, Petitioner, Requesting: Two total variances; 1) A 96 square foot variance, and 2) A 6 foot height variance, both from Section 12.07(B)(1) for the purposes of constructing marketing sign on the property, 4000 Brookside Rd., Parcel #08-19-302-005, Split Zoned (R-2 Multiple Family Residential, C-1 Local Commercial, R-1B Suburban Residential). Case #18-033, Steven Wloszek, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.03 for lack of frontage and access to a public or private road in order to build on a landlocked parcel, Northeast of terminus of Morgan Lake Dr., Parcel #08-36-201-006, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-034, Allison Wisniewski, Petitioner, Requesting: Two total variances; 1) An 18.67 foot setback variance from a body of water for the principal structure, and 2) A 37.1 foot setback variance from a body of water for the septic tank location, both from Section 11.06(B) in order to construct a new home, East side of Bronco Dr., south of Mustang Dr., Parcel #08-31-229-012, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-035, John Kowaleski, Petitioner, Requesting: A 22.8 foot rear yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home, 4871 Algonquin Blvd., Parcel #08-12-304-015, R-1A Single Family Residential. 2019 Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting Schedule APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of November 7, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.