A familiar face in a familiar place

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

There is a new substation commander at the Independence Township Sheriff’s Office, but Lt. Richard Cummins is hardly a new face, having worked at the substation for 10 years before being assigned to Rochester Hills in 2020.

“I was asked to take over the substation when Lt. Todd Hill was promoted to captain and transferred to the sheriff’s main office in Pontiac,” Cummins said. “I have been with the Sheriff’s Office going on 33 years now. I am looking forward to the challenge of running a substation. There are more responsibilities that come with this position, like being the liaison between the township and the Sheriff’s Office and being responsible for all 33 people that work at the substation.

“With new people, there are new ideas and ways to grow on what has already been established. There is also the chance to change what was not working.”

Hill, who started at the substation in 2020 when Larry Perry was promoted to county headquarters, said he enjoyed his time in the township.

“It has been an honor to have served the Independence community,” said Hill. “I will miss working with the Independence Sheriff’s Office staff.”

Cummins said he doesn’t see any immediate issues in the township.

“I like to take a backseat approach and get the feel of what’s going on and then figure out a game plan from there,” he said.

Though he no longer lives in Independence Township, Cummins said it’s a possibility his address may change.

“Who knows?” Cummins asked. “Maybe my wife and I will move back into the township because it’s a good place to live.”

PHOTO: Independence Township Supervisor Gerald Fisher welcomes new substation commander Lt. Richard Cummins back to the community at the Feb. 1, 2022 board of trustees regular meeting. Photo by Matt Mackinder