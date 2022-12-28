A glimpse back at 2022

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Staff Writer

As we turn the calendar to 2023, let’s take a look back at the top stories from the first half of the year from The Clarkston News during 2022.

January 5

Wrapping up the holidays: Clarkston resident Jerry Hill dressed up as Santa Claus and took to a paddle board on Deer Lake on Christmas afternoon and the latest version of Frosty the Snowman was head over heels for the holiday season in Deer Lake Estates off Dixie Highway.

January 12

Peachy green: Katelyn Gerard and Stephen Rusnak, Clarkston High School graduates turned Michigan State University, celebrated the Spartans’ 31-21 victory over University of Pittsburgh at the Peach Bowl. Gerard was a member of the MSU dance team and Rusnak a kicker for the MSU football team.

Flying into retirement following milestone career: J. David Vanderveen, an Independence Township resident, who oversaw the Oakland County International Airport, retired after 55 years.

Library getting tech upgrade: The Clarkston Independence District Library started a new program called “Meet You eLibrary” which prompted the extensive eResources available through the library.

Scouts find perfect partner with Clarkston Family Farm: A partnership between the Clarkston Family Farm, an educational nonprofit, and local scouts resulted in ten separate Eagle projects at the farm.

January 19

What’s old is new again: Pine Knob regains former name: DTE Energy Music Theatre reverted back to its former name, Pine Knob Music Theatre. The change came with new partners, United Wholesale Mortgage and Trinity Health, and coincides with the venue’s 50th anniversary in the 2022 summer.

January 26

Local biz gives back to Michigan charities: Clarkston-based Chase Plastics awarded donations totaling $10,000 to four different charities as part of their annual giving back campaign.

February 2

An ‘ice’ time: Gwen McLauchlin joined her children, Kendall and Landon, on the ice at the outdoor rink at Depot Park in downtown Clarkston. The rink had been up for a few weeks and was the work of students in the Clarkston High School Construction Tech program and the Clarkston Area Optimist Club.

Clarkston chamber exec steps down: Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shaun Hayes submitted his resignation to the Chamber’s Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2022.

February 9

Township meetings continuing with web access: Independence Townships Board of Trustees voted unanimously to keep the online option of WebEx available for public meeting of the board of trustees, planning commission and zoning board of appeals, in addition to other meetings held including public hearings.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it!: The Clarkston High School Drama Club was putting the final touches on the sets and dancing steps to bring to the stage Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical.

February 16

City manager responds to recent issues, accusations: Online buzz and chatter in recent weeks surrounded the City of the Village of Clarkston government. It included an active lawsuit involving a residence in the city’s Historic District, accusations of violating the Open Meetings Act, and a ruling on short-term rentals in the city. A majority have been covered at length on Clarkston resident Susan Bisio’s website, ClarkstonSecrets.com.

Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith responded when asked about Bisio’s website and in-depth critique regarding the city’s operations. “As a matter of policy, the city does not respond to comments made on social media, which may or may not be factually based,” Smith said.

New Chamber president enamored with community: The Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and membership elected Angie Wathen, Lowrie’ Landscape co-owner, as its 2022 president for a one-year term.

No masks on Feb. 28: The Oakland County Health Division announced it will lift the requirement to wear masks in schools and daycares on Feb. 28 when it rescinded order 2021-1, which obligated educational institutions to require students, teachers and staff to wear a face covering in order to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

February 23

A familiar face in a familiar place: There was a new substation commander at the Independence Township Sheriff’s Office, but Lt. Richard Cummins was hardly a new face, having worked at the substation for ten years before being assigned to Rochester Hills in 2020.

March 2

Masks now optional inside CCS buildings: Back on Feb. 11, the Oakland County Health Division announced it would lift the mandate requiring individuals to wear masks in schools and daycares. After the lift, masks were optional in all Clarkston Community Schools buildings. “This new policy will let families decide what is best for their children,” said CCS in an announcement on their website.

Local scout gives back: Jeffrey Ellingsworth, a junior at the time at Clarkston High School finished construction on a playground at Grace Centers of Hope in Pontiac. It fulfilled his final requirement for the rank of Eagle Scout.

March 9

Top firefighter in Independence Township: Dave Bridgewater was chosen as the Independence Township Firefighter of the Year. “I was very honored to receive the award,” he said. “I feel my recognition was likely due to the professional firefighters I work with. They represent the department with a high level of skills, dedication, and compassion which makes me look good.”

Harris, Douglas win 43rd District election: During the 43rd District’s special election on March 1, Mike Harris won the seat for republicans. Democrat Kent Douglas ran unopposed to win the party’s nomination. The special election was to fill the partial term of the late Andrea Schroeder’s seat in the Michigan State Legislature.

Tournament sweep returning to competition: After two years of no competition, due to COVID-19, the Clarkston High School Team RUSH 27 robotics team was back and won their first tournament of the 2022 season in the FIRST in Michigan Kettering District. No. 1.

March 16

Celebrating 60 with faith, family: Longtime residents Connie and Fred Irish had seen just about everything in their 60 years of marriage. They celebrated the milestone with family, planning to do a bigger celebration in the summer.

Championship readers: The annual elementary Battle of the Books competition was a success and the Olympic Readers from Clarkston Virtual finished in first place with a perfect score.

March 23

Art grant for SCAMP: Clarkston SCAMP announced the group received a $3,000 grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council to help fund the summer art program at the camp.

March 30

CCS going to the (therapy) dogs: A new therapy dog was arriving at Clarkston Community Schools. Sponsored by the LaFontaine Automotive Group, CCS was in the process of implementing a therapy dog program that would place a trained, certified social-emotional support therapy dog across the district. It would assist students dealing with transition, anxiety, or stressful situations.

April 6

View Newspaper Group acquires Sherman newspapers: View Newspaper Group Owner and President Rick Burrough proudly announced the locally-owned newspaper acquired the business operations of Sherman Publications, Inc. which includes The Clarkston News, Lake Orion Review, Oxford Leader, Ortonville Citizen, Ad-Vertiser, Penny Stretcher and Big Deal.

Sherman family newspaper legacy spanned seven decades in North Oakland County: It had been one heck of a run for one local newspaper family and the run came to an end. For 67 years, members of the Jim and Hazel Sherman family had their hands in publishing weekly, community newspapers under the Sherman Publications, Inc. banner. As of April 1, a new chapter in community publishing began as Sherman Publications became part of View Newspaper Group.

Team RUSH three-peat champions heading into state tournament: The Team RUSH 27 Robotics team won the Troy District Tournament – their third of the season. They finished with a final overall record of 16-2-1 in the tournament and also finished as regional winners and received the Excellence in Engineering Award.

April 13

Clarkston bringing early lessons to the stage next week: The Clarkston High School Drama Club was set for their spring production of Robert Fulghum’s “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” “Kindergarten is really about a reflection on a lot of the lessons you learned in Kindergarten that are still relevant to this day,” said Claire McNeill.

Ready to walk, roll for SCAMP: The Walk and Roll event, benefitting Clarkston SCAMP, was returning as an in-person event after a two-year hiatus.

April 20

CCS ‘digs’ Clarkston Family Farm, renews lease for ten more years: The vote was unanimous from the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education as they approved the renewal of the lease for Clarkston Family Farm for ten years to the excitement of the crowded meeting room. “We are absolutely thrilled,” said CFF Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien.

Team RUSH tops at 2022 state competition: Members of Team RUSH 27 Robotics team watched the scores go up at the FIRST Michigan State Championship at Saginaw State University. Next came a lot of jumping and shouting as they won the state championship.

April 27

Clarkston scouts, schools assisting Ukraine: Local Boy Scouts and elementary students stepped up to help those affected overseas by the war in Ukraine. Clarkston Troop 189 hosted a pancake breakfast and collected $6,200 for those displaced by the war while Bailey Lake Elementary students raised nearly $13,000 with a coin drive.

Robotics reaches semis of world championships: Team RUSH 27 Robotics finished the season in the semifinals in the Newton Division of the 2022 FIRST Championship over the weekend in Houston.

May 4

Green light for new surgical center: At the site of what was originally going to be a bank with a drive-through on the east side of Sashabaw Road, north of I-75 and south of Flemings Lake Road, the land would now be a home to an 8,000-square-foot surgical center. The final site gained unanimous approval during a special meeting of the Independence Township Planning Commission.

May 11

SOCKS for students, local community: As part of the annual SOCKS Day (Serving Our Community Kids Style), Susan Dobson’s Young Fives class at Independence Elementary continued to work on adding to their small learning garden, located right outside their classroom windows.

Magical times for Clarkston High School Marching Band: Over 100 students in the Clarkston High School Marching Band performed at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida in April.

May 18

Community champions: Eight awards were given out during the 37th annual Clarkston Community Awards at the Clarkston Community Church, May 11. The awards went to Andrew Herrmann for Youth of the Year; Jeffrey Chamberlain, Citizen of the Year; David Murphy, Adult/Youth Volunteer of the Year; Emma Davis-Donnay, Business Person of the Year; Wayne Jones, Lifetime Achievement Award; Drew’s Home of Clarkston and St. Daniel’s Knights of Columbus, Community Enhancement Award; Sashabaw Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Independence Township, Community Collaboration Award; and Alex’s Market, Community Beautification and Preservation Award.

Choir shares the life of Matthew Shepard through music: A few students in the Clarkston High School Choir paused for a moment as they listened to the sounds coming from their classroom. It was the first time all the pieces for their final concert were brought together which included choir, madrigals and orchestra for a piece called “Considering Matthew Shepard.”

Off to the army, Air Force: Five Clarkston High School seniors made plans for the future. Ayesha Cox, Candice McAvoy and Cameron Spangler planned to enlist in the Army, while Mackenzie Ayriss has chosen the Air Force. Jacob McMahon, graduated early and was already serving in the Marines.

Construction champion: Clarkston Construction Trades Program senior Joe Smothers won the carpentry state championship in Grand Rapids, competing against the regional qualifiers from around the state. The competition included print reading, building codes, and hands-on skills in rough and roof framing as well as stairs and green building practices.

May 25

July 4 parade returning to Main Street setting for first time since 2019: After not having a July 4 parade since 2019, due to pandemic concerns and restrictions in 2020 and 2021, the event was returning to Main Street in Downtown Clarkston.

Gold standard for 2022 summer at Pine Knob: David Cassidy opened Pine Knob Music Theatre with a concert on June 25, 1972. Fifty years later, the popular outdoor amphitheater on Sashabaw Road in Independence Township opened the doors to AJR as the venue kicks off its 50th anniversary summer season. To help kick off the season, 313 Presents hosted a media event at Pine Knob to showcase all the changes to the location and to formally recognize the new corporate sponsorships with United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health, and Ally Financial.

June 1

Clarkston principal proud of Class of ‘22: Clarkston High School Principal Gary Kaul was in his typical comedic form during the school’s annual Commencement ceremony at Pine Knob Music Theatre. He turned serious as he congratulated the Class of 2022 and wished them well as the students move forward in life, also commenting on how the last three school years have been “emotionally challenging.

Scout cleaning up cemetery: James LaZar, a local scout, was refurbishing the final resting spots of Clarkston’s first families at Lakeview Cemetery, fulfilling his final requirement for the rank of Eagle Scout.

June 8

PKE teacher garners annual honors, car: Allison Stoyek, a Social Emotional Learning teacher at Pine Knob Elementary for the past six years and a 2006 Clarkston High School graduate, was named the Clarkston Foundation Teacher of the Year.

June 15

Opening night for 2022 Concerts in the Park: Ashley Pyle kicked off the night in front of a full house in the first Concerts in the Park at Depot Park, June 10. Air Margaritaville performed as the featured act.

June 22

Optifest event takes Bay Court Park, Brady Lodge by storm: The Optifest drew hundreds of area residents The Clarkston Area Optimist Club hoped it would become the club’s annual signature event.

Check out the January 4, 2023 edition of The Clarkston News for highlights for July through December.

PHOTO: Members of the community were honored during the 37th annual Clarkston Community Awards at the Clarkston Community Church, May 11. Photo: Matt Mackinder