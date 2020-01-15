A good sign

Independence Township resident Jim Tedder, area manager for local government and community affairs at ITC Michigan, presents a check for $1,200 to Christine Rogers, academic service learning district coordinator, at Andersonville Elementary, Jan. 13, to help fund the school’s American Sign Language initiatives in 2020. At left is Andersonville Principal Kim Fletcher. Photo by Matt Mackinder
