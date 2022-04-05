A Look Back for April 6, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

“Calling it quits” Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Squires had his last day at the Independence Township substation on Wednesday, finishing his 29-year career.

“Spring has sprung” Despite a brief dips in the 30s, most of the preceding Easter week was spring-like. Coats were shed and bikes, bats and Rollerblades came out as both adults and children left the indoors to enjoy the April weather including going to Depot Park.

“CHS student in synch when she’s in the water” Regular swimming was fun for Clarkston High School freshman Alice Knoebel but just wasn’t fulfilling. She decided to give synchronized swimming a try and since then has received top awards and was getting ready for the junior Olympics.

50 years ago – 1972

“Springfield votes full time $15,000 supervisor” Electors at Saturday’s annual meeting, 25 out of a population of 4,338 in Springfield Township, voted to increase the supervisor’s position from part time to full time, paying a rate of $15,000 a year as opposed to the present $5,456.

“Through the classroom window” During the winter, Tim Kaul’s sixth grade class at North Sashabaw Elementary produced a three act play called “The Inheritance.”

“Around the township” June Swanson returned from an enjoyable and educational vacation in Colorado. She visited many friends and relatives in the western slopes of Delta and Fruti.

75 years ago – 1947

“Local teacher weds in Ann Arbor” Last Monday morning, Miss Margaret Rose Beck of Clarkston, and John Lambert, spoke their vows at the St. Mary’s Chapel in Ann Arbor. Mrs. Lambert joined the Clarkston School faculty in September 1946. She planned to return to her duties a week after the wedding.

“The Hilltopper” Mr. Karl Bailey, County Agricultural Extension, Mrs. Lewis, 4-H Club leader, and many local workers in 4-H had a day long program of exhibits, entertainment and business at Clarkston school. Six hundred children brought samples of all kinds of handicraft from nearly every section of the county.

“Clarkston locals” Mrs. Pearl Urch, a teacher in the Detroit School system, was spending a week at her home in Clarkston while the Detroit schools were closed for Easter vacation.