A Look Back for Aug. 2, 2023

From the News archives…

25 years ago – 1998

Sweetie needs a new home: Independence Township residents John and Denise Curd were looking for a new home for “Sweetie,” their 1,000-pound sow. With all of their children grown and gone, the couple planned to do a lot of traveling and wanted a smaller place. Unfortunately, Sweetie was just not the right pet for a condo.

Township adopts new liquor license policy: The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved a policy to establish the best criteria for granting the growing number of liquor licenses coming into the township.

Gardening and friendship: a perfect combination: Some of the names and faces had changed in the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club over the last five decades, but the depth of the friendships forged over the years prompted by a shared love of gardening was the same.

50 years ago – 1973

Waldon-Maybee sidewalk project advances: The Independence Township Board was moving ahead with plans for a sidewalk construction project along Waldon and Maybee roads for just over $18,600. The cost of the construction would be shared by the township, the Clarkston Board of Education and Gerald Anderson, developer of a condo on Waldon.

Carnival raises fund to fight MD: Kids who inhabited the Andersonville playground under direction of the Independence Township Recreation Department raised money to fight muscular dystrophy at a carnival. Admission to various booths and games was a penny. There was a musical trio, a toad race and even a pie throwing contest.

Springing up: A reunion of the Homer Richmond family brought together the couple and 34 of their descendants, some of whom hadn’t seen each other in 27 years. The Richmonds had their 10 children, 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren were scattered throughout Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

75 years ago – 1948

First production on its way: The selection of the play “Our Town” for the first production of the Summer Theater was final. The greatest part of the cast was chosen on Wednesday evening as a result of trials on Monday and Wednesday. Characters were chosen for major and minor parts and more adults were needed to complete the cast.

Polly Pigtail honored Monday: The Polly Pigtails met at the home of Carolyn Ridgley on Monday afternoon. After playing a few games and enjoying refreshments, they presented Janet Heineman with a gift. Janet was leaving Clarkston to live in Haddenfield, New Jersey.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Sibley and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Garter spent the weekend at the Sibley cabin near Grayling. Mr. Sibley and Mr. Gartner returned to their homes on Monday, but the women remained at the cabin for the week.