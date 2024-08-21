A Look Back for August 21, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Progress stalls on new city hall: The Clarkston City Council agreed on one thing regarding plans for an addition to the city hall building – to put it on the agenda for the next meeting. The council’s building subcommittee, consisting of council members Anne Clifton and David Savage, gave an update about its progress in seeking solutions to the issue. Clifton said the subcommittee was unable to come up with a list of specifications builders needed to do to the work on the building.

Independence rezonings get first nod: The Independence Township Board of Trustees approved the first readings of three rezonings which included a vacant 2.2 acre parcel on the west side of M-15 north of I-75 was rezoned from Single Family Residential to Office Service Two, along with a 2.27 acre parcel directly north of the 2.2 acre parcel. The two parcels were to be developed jointly with the north lot intended for a Bill Knapp’s Restaurant.

CHS graduate finishes Ironman race: Matt Scharl, a 1987 Clarkston High School graduate, completed a grueling Ironman Competition in Lake Placid, New York, where he swam 2.4 miles, rode a bicycle for 112 miles and ran a full-distance marathon. Perhaps the most amazing aspect of Scharl’s race was the fact he didn’t drop from exhaustion afterwards.

50 years ago – 1974

Pine Knob will answer complaints: Pine Knob Music Theater Owner Joey Nederlander expressed surprise at the number and the degree of complaints made by neighbors of the theater at a recent Independence Township board meeting. “If the sound is too loud, and sometimes the noise level does creep up, we have to know it’s bothering people before we get it turned down,” he said sharing for residents to call the theater’s night number and file a complaint.

Jim Shiff, 17, is a pilot: Jim Shiff, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Shiff of Perry Lake Road, made the momentous flight to Bad Axe on Thursday where he passed his Federal Aviation Administration flight test and became a licensed pilot. The official recognition came after four months of flight lessons at Pontiac Flight Service with instructor Jerry Rouse and after 48 hours total air time.

The mill stream: Mr. and Mrs. B.J. Hanson of Snow Apple returned from visiting their daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Frost at Kittery Point, Maine. The highlight of the trip was visiting with grandson, Jack, who was six-months-old. A lot of good seafood meals and a lot of Maine rocky coast sightseeing were included in the trip.

75 years ago – 1949

Businessmen entertain industrialists: About 25 members of the Board of Commerce met at the Clarkston Cafe for a dinner with purchasers of the Ford property on West Washington, Allen E. Hawke and sons, Allen W. and Earl, as their guests.

New school board ready for work: The election for members of the newly organized agricultural school district embracing school districts Clarkston, three fractional, Bigelow, Hunter, Springfield one, and Clarkston Station two, four and six fractional, was held in Clarkston on Monday.

Clarkston locals: Mrs. George D. King, Mrs. N. E. Maytag, Mrs. C. E. Russell and Miss Viola Alger were having a grand time touring Quebec, Canada, and the New England states. They were not missing many of the interesting places especially the antique shops.