A Look Back for August 24, 2022

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1997

City joins anti-casino forces: The Bay Mills Indian Tribe came up snake eyes against the Clarkston City Council. The city council, at its regular meeting, joined a growing group of municipalities which had come out against a proposed casino in Auburn Hills at I-75 at Joslyn Road. By a 5-0 vote, the council passed a resolution opposing the construction of a casino in Auburn Hills.

Kickers settle for tie in season opener: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer finished 1-1 against a traditionally strong Utica Ford II team. Wolves coach Dan Fitzgerald shared he was very happy with the way his team played.

50 years ago – 1972

Summer’s windup a real carnival: It was time to wring out the last days of summer enjoyment and many did it during Clarkston’s annual Labor Day festival which ran Friday through Monday. It included sidewalk sales by downtown merchants and the Jaycee sponsored carnival with rides in the Village parking lots and games and booths in the lot next to The Clarkston News. The highlight of the 4-day celebration was the annual Labor Day parade on Monday.

Around the township: The Thomas Moore’s of Glenburie returned home from a visit to the Upper Peninsula. It was their first trip to the U.P. and it sounded like they enjoyed the sights. Tahquamenon Falls and a boat ride through the Soo Locks were impressive highlights for the entire family.

75 years ago – 1947

Clarkston School opens Sept. 3: Clarkston Public School was set to open on September 3 at 9 a.m. The faculty had been completed for some time and the supplies for the year were on hand. The Board of Education made several improvements during the summer including several classrooms being painted in pastel colors; the gym was painted white, improving the lighting conditions; new blackboards installed in the English rooms; and 65 tablet arm chairs were purchased for the new room and shop.

Clarkston locals: L. D. Hemingway and daughter, Sylvia, were spending the week with relatives at Bear Lake.