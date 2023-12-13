A Look Back for December 13, 2023

25 years ago – 1998

Just what is a warehouse?: It looks like Ryder trucks would not be carting GM parts in and out of Independence Township just yet. The decision to say yes or no to construction of a 450,000-square foot warehouse on 31 acres at the end of Bow Pointe off Sashabaw Road was postponed by the Planning Commission for the second time.

Schools change redistricting plan: Residents upset with some of the plans for redistricting Clarkston’s elementary schools in the 1999-2000 school year had gotten their wish – changes had been made. The redistricting committee presented a revised plan to Clarkston school board members. Dale Coby, a consultant with Oakland Schools and committee facilitator, said the overriding problem was deciding which students would attend the new elementary school at M-15 and Hubbard Road, due to open August 1999.

Comeback kids: In the second game of their OAA Division II dual match Monday night, the Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team trailed Brandon 11-3. The Wolves had the Blackhawks right where they wanted them. Clarkston battled back from a 4-1 deficit in game one and the aforementioned 8-point deficit in game two to win, 15-8, 15-11, putting their overall record to 4-1-1.

50 years ago – 1973

Student art on display: The beautifully decorated windows showing up in area businesses were the products of student in the two junior high art departments. Some students responsible for the various windows included: Becky Mielke and Linda Robenault for Ronk’s Barber Shop; Renee Johnson and Denise Johnson for Rudy’s Market; and Jim Reed and Craig Dequis for The Clarkston News.

Clarkston whips Kettering: After losing a tough game to Pontiac Northern, the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team came back to beat the Waterford Kettering Captains, 62-56. Tom Anderson was the hero in the game leading with 18 points and five rebounds.

Springing up: Clarkston Junior Miss Angie Kraud was named one of ten regional finalists in the Jaycee sponsored pageant. She competed the prior weekend at Westland and will take part with 19 other girls in the state finals at Pontiac.

75 years ago – 1948

Townsfolk enjoy senior play: The Clarkston High School senior class presented “Three Days of Gracie” which was a wide-awake comedy filled with sparkling wit from start to finish keeping the crowd happy. Many audience members were heard to say “that is one of the best plays I’ve seen at this school” following the presentation. Specialties between acts included a solo by Connie Spooner with Charles Bradley as accompanist and a number by the high school quartet. Miss Carey was the director, Miss Bennett, assistant director, and Lois Baynes, student director.

Crowd attends Christmas party: About 100 members of the Campbell-Richmond Post, American Legion of Clarkston and the Ladies’ Auxiliary met in the Rotary rooms and enjoyed a turkey dinner followed by a short program, dancing and cards.

Local boys at Fort Benning, Ga.: Pvt. Joseph E. Tersigni, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tersigni of Hadley Road in Clarkston, was a member of the Enlisted Motor Class at the Infantry School, Fort Benning, Georgia. During his 15 weeks at Benning he was trained to perform basic maintenance of vehicles used by infantry units.