A Look Back for December 18, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Clarkston school bus routes to be re-examined: One school administrator took matters to the road – the school bus route to be exact. At the Dec. 13 Clarkston Community School Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Al Roberts said he spent a day on a school bus following a bus route to gain the children’s perspective on bus rides. He said by January he hoped to have a report back to the board on the district’s transportation system. He said a re-examination of every bus route would be taking place.

Lauren Giordano is Clarkston Junior Miss 2000: With the theme of “A New Century, A New Beginning,” seven Clarkston High School senior girls competed for cash scholarships. Lauren Giordano won the title of 2000 Clarkston Junior Miss and a $1,000 cash scholarship. She also received a $250 scholarship as an Outstanding Interview winner, and a $250 scholarship for Outstanding Creative and Performing Arts. The daughter of John and Paula Giordano, Lauren performed a lyrical dance to the song “Purple Rain” by Prince. She hoped for a career in dance and planned to attend Hope or Alma College.

Magnificent Marino: The shots were going in from everywhere – three-points, driving lay ups, bank shots, free throws, and by the time it was over senior guard Ryan Marino was in rarefied air. Marino scored 39 points in Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball’s 70-65 win over the Ferndale. “To score 39 points against a team like Ferndale, that’s tough to do,” said Dan Fife, head coach. “Ryan has worked his butt off since the end of last season to define himself as an offensive player. He’s got it down now.”

50 years ago – 1974

Santa takes Clarkston tots’ Christmas lists: Saturday was a big day for the kids in Clarkston as Santa Claus came to town and spent the whole day. The festivities began with a parade down Main Street sponsored by the Clarkston Area Jaycees and Independence Township police services. Preceded by marching holiday boxes, a clown, some rather strange looking animals, beautiful floats, good old Santa brought up the rear. Brownies from Troop 109 dressed as Christmas packages were best entry. Linda Sturgis’ gymnastics group was rewarded the prize for being the most original. The Jaycees were given an honorary judges’ award for the best float.

Young cooks in the batter: Many learning experiences were gained from a cookie baking exercise and the preparation of an original cookbook by Shirley Jones’ second graders at Pine Knob School. Four mothers armed with mixing bowls, measuring cups and cookie sheets joined the class to assist the students in their baking enterprise.

Girl cagers lose quarterfinal game – but it was a very good year: The Clarkston High School Girls Varsity Basketball team was matched with Flint Carman in the quarterfinal at Fenton High School and lost 45-36 to finish the state tournament. Cindy Hunt led the team with ten points. Nancy Chartier scored nine points and Nancy Foster contributed eight points.

75 years ago – 1949

Local girls contest winner: Miss Mildred Napierski of Clarkston was named the state winner in the preliminary judging of the Simtex National Young Designers Contest. Miss Napierski, whose original design was selected from hundreds of entries from the state, was awarded a $25 United States Savings Bond. She also became eligible for the final judging of the national winner in her classification.

Local Garden Club has Christmas tea: The December meeting of the Clarkston Farm and Garden Club was a Christmas tea at the home of Mrs. E. V. Squier with Mrs. Arnold Barrett as co-hostess. Mrs. Harry Warning gave an interesting and informative talk on the different types of evergreens and their planting and care. She also told a beautiful Christmas story.

Clarkston wins league opener: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team were victorious over Avondale to open the Twin-County schedule with a score of 47-33. Rouse led with 11 points and Jacobs scored nine points.