A Look Back for December 20, 2023

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1998

Clarkston angels shine bright: A few generous hearts brought a little bit of holiday to a stranded motorist in Clarkston. Dr. Bill Dickey was heading northbound on I-75 near the M-15 exit when he noticed a woman struggling to change a tire on the side of a road. The tire had blown and the driver didn’t have any tools. Dr. Dickey took her to the gas station. Jason Eisenhower, a mechanic at the Shell station on Sashabaw Road, took a truck and his tools out to the stranded vehicle. He found the problem and had the woman back on her way to Flint to help out a friend.

Sharing, caring: Following tradition, Clarkston High School Student Council members donated their time, money and hearts to another worthy cause. This year’s dollars went to making Christmas brighter for a Lake Orion family with two preschool children.

Megan Baker is Clarkston’s Junior Miss: Megan Baker was named Clarkston Junior Miss and would attend the state program in Alpena in March. Baker received a cash scholarship, a Junior Miss portrait from Sayles Studio, a gift certificate to Avanti Salon, a program video from Winship Photography and a presentation bouquet from Keepsake Flowers and Gifts.

50 years ago – 1973

Fuel crisis hits road maintenance: The fuel shortage would affect not only the gasoline in vehicles’ tanks but the roads on which they travel. The stretch of M-15 north of Clarkston to the Independence-Brandon boundary was among victims of cutback in winter snow plowing aimed to reducing fuel consumption by the State High Commission. The commission modified its bare pavement policy of winter maintenance and had lowered its standards in its contract with the Oakland County Road Commission. “Instead of attempting to maintain bare, dry pavement as we have in the past under contract to the highway department, we have been ordered to blade and de-ice the road surface and the shoulders with bare pavement only in the center portion,” a county road commission spokesperson said. John Denman, public relations counsel for the county road commission commented, “apparently the idea is to provide traction for one wheel.”

Cougars beat CJH 68-8: The Sashabaw Cougars were victorious over the Clarkston Wolverines in wrestling, 68-8, making the two schools to be tied for the All-Sports trophy, 2-2. It was the seventh straight time Sashabaw had defeated Clarkston Junior High in wrestling. Sashabaw winners with a pin were: Joel Humphrey, Ray Funck, Brent Johnson, Paul Williams, Dan Smith, Steve Brewer, Mark Shall, Syd Standring, Pat Cadwaller and Rick Smith. Rick Hubble tied with his opponent.

Springing up: Mrs. George Lang, Sr. was surprised by a big birthday party at Pine Knob Ski Club. Hosts were her children, Mrs. Clark Rouse, George Lang, Jr. and Gordie. Guests attended from Grand Rapids, Marysville, Port Huron, Roseville, Warren, Midland and Detroit.

75 years ago – 1948

Junior Club has Christmas Party: The Junior Literacy Club held its annual Christmas party at the home of Mrs. Harold Weston on Wompole Drive. All members and the sponsor was present. The evening was spent playing Bingo, visiting and exchanging gifts. To close the evening the hostess served delightful refreshments.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Terry and the Vern Terrys of Drayton Plains attended the golden wedding of Mr. and Mrs. William Sanford near Lansing. The Sanfords were former residents of Waterford Center.

The Hilltopper: The fifth grade class enjoyed singing Christmas carols. They had a chorus of three girls and three boys who sang three numbers. Sharon Hoyt and Kay Robinson recited “A Visit with Saint Nicholas” together. On Wednesday morning, they were invited to the gym for movies. Then, they returned to their room to make it merry all day. They expected Santa to drop in during the afternoon and distribute the gifts.